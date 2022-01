In this edition of ‘Tips in a Pinch with Sam and John’ the guys are using fresh produce from D-Otani Produce to make a refreshing Salsa.

Using Salty Wahine seasoning salt and pepper, plus tomatoes, jalapenos, red and white onions, and cilantro. Blend together and if you don’t want it too watery, then you can either roast the tomatoes or pour into a strainer. Salt and pepper to taste and chip away.

You can shop for Salty Wahine products at Saltywahine.com