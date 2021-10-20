Tips in a Pinch with Sam and John: Mahi Mahi Sandwich

In this edition of Tips in a Pinch with Sam and John, the duo are using Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts to season a slab of Mahi Mahi to use in a sandwich. For this tasty treat, the two use the Pineapple Poultry Seasoning to coat the fish along with some Hawaiian Sea Salt. Pan frying to perfection they build the sandwich and share the adventure with the Living808 viewers.

Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts is a family owned and operated business that has its roots on the island of Kaua’i. The award winning Salty Wahine products fulfill the need to prepare meals with healthy premixed gourmet seasonings that enhance the dining experience. Salty wahine uses the local flavors of not only herbs and spices, but also of tropical fruits to create amazing fruit infused blends that not only taste good, but also are eye appealing, and good for you. Salty Wahine takes pride in the fact that over 90 percent of their product is of Hawaiian origin.

