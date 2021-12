Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri along with a handful of Salty Wahine products, team up to make another easy dish. Today the duo are making a simple pasta dish that could easily by accompanied by your choice of Chicken, Meat, or Shrimp. Uncle Sam shows John a quick way to save time and energy while warming up your butter. And see what Salty Wahine Products they decided to use in this dish to spice things up a bit.

