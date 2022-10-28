Thanks to D. Otani Produce we are able to go visit our chefs’ friends around the island to get some tips for home cooks.

Today we stopped by KUHIO AVE FOOD HALL and executive chef Mario Lopes shared with us how to do a smash burger for their Hawaiian Burger.

Chef Lopez says he uses brioche bun, melted butter, ground beef 80/20 patty , salt & pepper, sliced thin pineapple, sliced red onion thin, garlic mayo, and Hawaiian sauce Swiss cheese.

Besides this delicious burger, you check out other food items and drinks too.

You can visit KUHIOAVENUEFOODHALL.COM or their Instagram @kuhioavefoodhall.

Or you can walk down to 2330 KALAKAUA AVENUE SUITE #156 HNL, HI. 96815 and they’re open from 11 am to 9 pm every day.