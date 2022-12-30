Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 takes viewers to visit chefs around the island to get some tips for home cooks.

Fete offers a wide-variety of dishes, which include locally sourced produce. Executive Chef Robynne Mai’i shared with Living808 viewers how to properly prepare vegetables.

“When using vegetables, you want to make sure that they are cooked appropriately and finish them with the right amount of fat and seasoning. For example, when using carrots we like to steam, and then grill them. The steams help to break down the carrot so it’s not that hard, and then the grilling will make them tender and crisp. For our green beans, we blanch them. Meaning, we cook the beans in boiling water and then immediately put them into an ice cold bath to stop the cooking,” says Robynne Mai’i, Executive Chef and Owner of Fete.

Fete offers dine-in and curbside pickup. For a full menu and hours of operation, guests can log on to the restaurants’ official website.

Website: www.fetehawaii.com

Address: 2 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817