Tips for attending the Hawaii Bridal Expo

The Hawaii Bridal Expo is happening this weekend at the Blaisdell Exhibition Center.
This annual event is a one stop shop for brides and grooms preparing for their special day.
Before heading to the Blaisdell, event producer, Brad Buckles, recommends you do the following:
- Come to the expo with a shopping list of what’s needed. Bring fabric samples, hair ties, appropriate undergarments (for trying on dresses), and photo examples of what you envision for your big day.
- Bring friends that aren’t going to rush you. If you’re a friend, come ready to support the bride. Also, bring comfortable shoes and clothing so you’re ready to shop.
Bridesclub.com is offering a special rate for brides who may want to bring a large number of family and bridesmaids with them.
Hawaii Bridal Expo hours:
Friday 5:30pm-9:30pm
Saturday 9:30am-3pm
Sunday 9:30am-3pm