Tips for attending the Hawaii Bridal Expo

The Hawaii Bridal Expo is happening this weekend at the Blaisdell Exhibition Center.

This annual event is a one stop shop for brides and grooms preparing for their special day.

Before heading to the Blaisdell, event producer, Brad Buckles, recommends you do the following:

Come to the expo with a shopping list of what’s needed. Bring fabric samples, hair ties, appropriate undergarments (for trying on dresses), and photo examples of what you envision for your big day.

Bring friends that aren’t going to rush you. If you’re a friend, come ready to support the bride. Also, bring comfortable shoes and clothing so you’re ready to shop.

Bridesclub.com is offering a special rate for brides who may want to bring a large number of family and bridesmaids with them.

Hawaii Bridal Expo hours:

Friday 5:30pm-9:30pm

Saturday 9:30am-3pm

Sunday 9:30am-3pm

Website: http://bridesclub.com/Hawaii-Bridal-Expo