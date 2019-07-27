Tips for attending the Hawaii Bridal Expo

The Hawaii Bridal Expo is happening this weekend at the Blaisdell Exhibition Center.  

This annual event is a one stop shop for brides and grooms preparing for their special day.  

Before heading to the Blaisdell, event producer, Brad Buckles, recommends you do the following: 

  • Come to the expo with a shopping list of what’s needed. Bring fabric samples, hair ties, appropriate undergarments (for trying on dresses), and photo examples of what you envision for your big day. 
  • Bring friends that aren’t going to rush you. If you’re a friend, come ready to support the bride. Also, bring comfortable shoes and clothing so you’re ready to shop.

Bridesclub.com is offering a special rate for brides who may want to bring a large number of family and bridesmaids with them.  

Hawaii Bridal Expo hours:
Friday 5:30pm-9:30pm
Saturday 9:30am-3pm
Sunday 9:30am-3pm 

Website: http://bridesclub.com/Hawaii-Bridal-Expo

