The local sandwich shop Timmy T’s Gourmet Grinders is a premier sandwich shop in Hawaii that now has two locations! Their motto is “Fast, Fresh, Friendly”, and they put their hearts into making great sandwiches and giving the community excellent service. They recently opened a new location at the Moanalua Shopping Center, and Kelly went over to check it out and chat with CJ Day, owner and franchisee of Timmy T’s.

As Timmy T’s first franchisee, CJ shared why he decided to open the newest location, “I was a regular customer at the Kailua location! The customer service was always second to none; fast and friendly and they do their own delivery with even just one sandwich minimum. My family and I loved the sandwiches, which are always fresh and made to order. When Timmy T’s became a franchise, I thought what a great opportunity to get involved with such a great product!”

For more information or to order online, visit timmytsgourmetgrinders.com.