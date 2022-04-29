Tim Ho Wan, the famed and popular “Dim Sum Specialists” from Hong Kong, serves up dim sum all day long at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center! The dim sum is made-to-order by dim sum specialists and is served straight from the kitchen for freshness. Tim Ho Wan’s Sascha Koki joined us today with all of the details.

“Tim Ho Wan is a Michelin-starred brand that originated in Hong Kong. We were the first “cheap eats” to get a Michelin-star. Since then, Tim Ho Wan has expanded all over the world and you can find us all over Asia including Japan, China, Korea, Singapore, and the Philippines as well as in Australia. We’re very proud to have also won awards locally in Hawaii, too!”

Tim Ho Wan was founded and is owned by Chef Mak Kwai Pui, formerly the chef at Lung King Heen, a Michelin three-star restaurant, and at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

Show them your state ID for a 15% discount Monday through Thursday.

For more information, visit https://timhowanusa.com/.