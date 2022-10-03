Honolulu (KHON2) – Tiffany’s Maui brings familiar dishes to Maui residents and visitors for over 20 years.

Located in Wailuku Maui, Tiffany’s offers a curated menu and drink specials loved by Maui residents and visitors.

“This comes from a very unique scope from Lanui and Sheldon’s upbringing. That knowledge is something Sheldon has passed down to me and I am glad that our customers love the menu,” says Chef Nolan, Chef, Tiffany’s Maui.

Tiffany’s has been a mainstay in Maui for over 20 years, serving comfort dishes familiar to its residents.

Chef Nolan says, “We still have the “classics” like Honey Walnut Shrimp, Steak Bites, Kim Chee Fried Rice. But some of the new dishes like Hamachi Sashimi, our Just Like Oxtail Soup and the Sticky Chicken Wings have helped to expand the scope of local flavors.”

In addition to its menu, customers can enjoy their drink specials.

“Blue Moon draft has been a big hit for Tiffany’s before our ownership change, so we’ve kept that and have added Coors Light on tap as well. We have also changed over from glass to aluminum bottles for our Miller Lite,” says Chef Nolan.

To learn more about Tiffany’s and its menu, customers can do so via their official website.

Tiffany’s Maui:

Address: 1424 Lower Main Street

Wailuku, HI 96793

Social Media Handles:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/TiffanysMaui/

IG: @tiffanysmaui