Honolulu (KHON2) – Well-known concert promoter, Dan Sheehan and Good Vibez Presents announced the upcoming Sacramento Holo Holo Festival taking place on September 9th and 10th, which will feature a variety of Hawaii-born musicians.

Reggae fans can now look forward to the upcoming California Holo Holo Festival making its way to Sacramento. This two day event will include popular artists such as Kolohe Kai, JBoog, Fiji, Maoli, CRSB, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Koa’uka, Rebel Souljahz, Three Plus, Eli Mac and so much more.

Tickets to the California Holo Holo Festival will be available to purchase online, Tuesday, March 28th. Tickets to the Holo Holo Festival in Las Vegas are currently on sale.

California – Holo Holo Festival:

Date: September 9th and 10th

Where: Old Sacramento Waterfront

1014 2nd St Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95814

Website: www.holoholocali.com