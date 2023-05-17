Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii-born Musician and American Idol Finalist, Iam Tongi drew thousands of supporters as they came out for a historical homecoming.

Mayor Rick Blagiardi and other state officials welcomed Hawaiʻi residents and American Idol Finalist, Iam Tongi as they declared May 16th as “Iam Tongi Day” in Hawaiʻi.

“I am so grateful for all of the supporters and the rest of the Hawaiʻi community as they came together to support Iam. The team of American Idol has been so great to work with, and even though the American Idol finale is coming soon, this is just the beginning if Iam’s career,” says Lillie Tongi, Mother of Iam Tongi.

In addition to Iam Tongi taking the stage, Hawaiʻi fans experienced a free concert which included musicians like Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga, Kawika Kahiapo and Common Kings.

“We are supporting Iam all the way. I would love Iam to know that he has a ton of big brothers in the local music industry that will look out for him. This is just the beginning of an amazing career and I am so honored to see his dreams come true right before our very eyes,” says Kawika Kahiapo, Singer and Songwriter.

Those looking to keep up with Iam and his musical journey can do so by following him on social media.

Iam Tongi:

Instagram: @WTongi