It’s Aloha Friday and that means a full break down of everything that’s going down this weekend in the 808 State.

The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace is holding a blood drive on Sunday October 22nd. All donors will receive free entry into the swap meet and marketplace and will also be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket from local vendors but must sign up before October 22nd. for more information visit bbh.org.

Spooky season is officially here, and everyone is invited to make their way to Coral Crater Adventure Park to enjoy a galactic nightmare experience, an epic zipline, jungle trails, and more family friendly Halloween events. Galactic Nightmare happens every Friday from now until Halloween. Follow @coralcrateradventurepark on social media to learn more.

The Hawaii State Art Museum is kicking off the weekend with its monthly first Friday event. Make your way to the Hawaii State Art Museum tonight so you and your family can attend first Fridays. This free event will have a DJ, activities for the whole family, access to art exhibits and more. Log onto capitalmodern.org for additional information.

Finally, everyone is invited to this weekend’s hottest pool party hosted by Hawaii’s Finest. Make your way to the “Lineup at Wai Kai” to party alongside Kapena, BET, DJ Wizard, and more for The Splash Bash. This free pool party will have live music, giveaways, a fashion show, contests, and more. Log onto hifinest.com for additional information.