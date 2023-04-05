The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will host the 31st annual Celebration of the Arts taking place at the resort from April 7-8, 2023.

Celebration of the Arts is Hawai‘i’s top arts and cultural festival celebrating authentic Hawaiian culture and traditions with more than 60 of the state’s top artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers, and entertainers. Clifford Nae’ole, the Hawaiian cultural advisor for The Ritz-Carlton Maui, joined us this morning with all of the details.

Clifford has served as event chair for the past 31 years and shared, “As Hawaiians look at how to preserve and protect the land, ocean, culture and people of Hawai‘i, it all starts with the ‘I’, the ‘me,’ and what that responsibility carries. This will be an incredible weekend to share stories, learn from others, and enjoy each other’s company.”

Admission to the 31st annual Celebration of the Arts is complimentary and open to the public, with Celebration of Island Tastes the only exception. Food and beverage is available for purchase throughout the two-day event.

For local residents who wish to recreate unforgettable memories or visit for the very first time, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is offering a special kamaʻāina rate for Celebration of the Arts. Kamaʻāina rates are available by calling 808-669-6200. Rooms are based upon availability and a valid Hawaiʻi ID is required at check in.

To learn more about Celebration of the Arts and for the full event schedule, visit www.celebrationofthearts.org.