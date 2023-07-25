Honolulu (KHON2) – Now available on the east side of Oahu, Double Three has made its way in the heart of Kailua Town.

Known for its bubble waffles which originated from Hong Kong, Double Three Hawaii is known for its bubble waffles, which have a hard texture on the outside and slightly chewy and fluffy texture inside each bubble.

“We’re locally owned and are the first DIY bubble waffle ice cream store in Hawaii. We make our batter from scratch every day, unlike many others that use pre-made mixes. Everything’s made to order so our bubble waffles are fresh every time, and they taste as good as they look,” says Chloe Johnson, Double Three Hawaii Kailua.

Double Three Hawaii in Kailua is open daily with select store hours. Customers are encouraged to log onto its official social media account for more information.

Double Three Hawaii (Kailua):

Address: 609 Kailua Rd #103, Kailua, HI 96734

Social Media: @Double.Three_33