Honolulu (KHON2) – Mele: Hawaiʻi’s Gift to The World is a special TV presentation airing on KHON2.

Mele: Hawaiʻi’s Gift to The World celebrates Hawaiian music and culture told through 8 influential artists in the music industry.

“I think what a lot of people need to understand is that this special is mainly to pay honor to past Hawaiian musicians and how important it is for the next generation of artists should keep the traditions alive ,” says Mele Apana, co-host of Mele: Hawaiis Gift to The world.

Mele: Hawaiʻi’s Gift to The world is a 30 minute special presentation that takes viewers on a journey of Hawaiian music, its rich history, familiar melodies, and the call-to-action to share its joy with the world. Mele: Hawaiʻi’s Gift to The world premieres on KHON2 on Tuesday, June 13 at 9:30PM