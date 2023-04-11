Today is National Pet Day, and who better to have on this morning other than the Hawaii Humane Society.

Brandy Shimabukuro, Manager of Communications and she brought a very special guest, Mai Tai who is a one of the dogs up for adoption.

Even though Mai Tai stole the show, Shimabukuro shared some enlightening facts of how a pet can help enrich a person’s life.

And if you want to adopt a pet as well, some tips were shared too.

If you have any questions about adopting a pet or how you can help the Hawaiian Humane Society, you can check out Hawaiianhumane.org or on their Instagram @hawaiianhumane