The Honolulu AIDS Walk is returning and Andrew Ogata, Director of Marketing Development with the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center joined Kelly to share all the details on what you can expect and how we all can get involved.

“We’re super excited to have everyone come out…” says Ogata. He also shared the importance of HIV and how it effects people all over the world. It’s stated that there are approximately 100 new infections every single day, and the sad fact is that there is no cure. Here in Hawaii, the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center helps over 700 people living with HIV.

“We need to continue to be there for them and continue to support them. Things like the Honolulu AIDS Walk is so important, so we remind the community that we are still here to support you,” says Ogata.

This is also a special year for Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center, as they celebrate their 40-year anniversary. Ogata teases some big plans that will be happening this year and is excited to share it with everyone.

If you want to get involved with the AIDS walk you can visit their website, HonoluluAIDSWalk.org.

The Honolulu AIDS Walk is happening On June 17 at Kapiolani Park. The festival starts at 8am but the walk starts at 10am.