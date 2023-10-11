Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Payton Sullivan releases new single, “Last Night.”

Originally sung by Morgan Wallen, “Last Night,” tells the story of a difficult conversation Wallen had with a romantic partner on what would become their last night together.

“My song of ‘Last Night’ tells the girl side of a story. We always hear the guys side of things, but my song tells what the girls go through,” says Payton Sullivan, Musician.

Last Night by Payton Sullivan is available now on all digital platforms.

Payton Sullivan:

@paytonsullivan





www.paytonsullivan.com



