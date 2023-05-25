Bundesliga Akademie is a select all-star team of Hawaii’s best youth soccer players. Coach Mueller, a German agent who represents many of the best American professional players, selected the Hawaii players and the program provides special training opportunities and participation in elite international tournaments. Some program participants from last year are now playing for Major League Soccer academies.

The program takes the best players from the Pacific Rim to play in tournaments where they can develop their talent while competing against top-tiered teams in showcases around the globe.

