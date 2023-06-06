Statewide General Contracting & Construction holds the highest standards and guarantees to always deliver by the deadline and within budget. From drywall to acoustical, and plaster to a unique service called Nuwalls stretch ceilings and wallcoverings. Owner Michael Mazzone joined John Veneri on Living808 to talk about it.

“It’s a stretch fabric that covers popcorn ceilings or dirty or old ceilings to make it look a lot nicer. It’s slowly made it’s way to the United States and now Hawaiʻi.”

On the show, Michael talks about being prepared for Hurricanes and how his company ensures safety during a natural disaster.

“We have a number of different services for new and existed homes that can strengthen a standing structure. Changing foundation straps to hurricane strong straps is just one example of how we can help.”

He also had some great tips for cleaning your surrounding areas outside of the home so they don’t become projectiles.

For more information, visit statewidehawaii.com or call (808) 689-4115.