Honolulu (KHON2) – Repetti’s Pizza and Provisions is bringing the taste of Authentic Italian and New Jersey style cuisine to Hawaiʻi residents.

Repetti’s Pizza and Provisions brings Jersey style pizza and fresh homemade pasta to the community of Hawaiʻi Kai. Customers can dine on traditional and family owned recipes located on both Maui and Oahu.

“We serve Jersey style pizza. While pizza is the star at Repetti’s Pizza & Provisions, the menu is diverse featuring an assortment of salads, appetizers, subs, pizza, calzones, pasta, and dessert. Favorites include the Repetti’s Special Pizza with pepperoni, peppers, sausage, mushroom & onion, the Rigatoni Bolognese, and the Eggplant and Chicken Parmigiana served with spaghetti or as a sub, to name a few. Diners can experience New Jersey Italian classics such as the broccolini with white beans, calzones stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella, baked ziti, rigatoni with chicken and peas in vodka sauce, and more,” says Hatch Clarke, Owner of Repetti’s Pizza and Provisions.

Patrons can choose to dine in, sit outside, order online, call in an order, or browse the “Take it Home. Make It Your Own” coolers which feature fresh pastas, sauces, salads, sandwiches, and more.

Repetti’s Pizza and Provisions:

Website: www.RepettisPizza.com

Social Media Handle: @RepettisPizza