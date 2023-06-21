Honolulu (KHON2) – The Shops at Kukui’ula offers a wide selection of dishes and culinary cocktails from our award-winning restaurants.

Kaua’i residents are invited to dine on fresh, local ingredients provided by restaurants at The Shops at Kukui’ula, a method that Felipe Mares, Executive Chef at Eating House 1849 has been using.

“We love supporting locals which is why we have been using local ingredients for years. They’re fresh and from Hawaii,” says Vance Matsumoto, Executive Chef at Eating House 1849 at the Shops at Kukui’ula.

Those looking to explore Eating House 1849 and all other dining options at The Shops at Kuki’ula are encouraged to visit the Shops at Kukui’ula.

The Shops At Kukui’ula:

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street

Koloa, HI 96756