Honolulu (KHON2) – Revolusun offers the Battery Rewards program, which unites property owners, local solar installers, and Hawaiian Electric in order to accelerate Hawaii’s push to 100% renewable energy.

Revolusun’s Battery Reward Program allows its customers to become a part of a network of solar and battery systems that generate, store, and return energy to the grid. According to Revolusun, there is not enough or too much energy supply, so the fleet of home batteries can respond and help balance the electrical grid.

“We want people to come together for the greater good, to build a greater grid. The reason why everyone should be excited about the updated offering is on top of the savings that your solar and storage are providing you against your electricity bill, you will receive upfront payment for joining the program, plus annual savings on your electric bill for the length of the program which is 10 years,” says Eric Carlson, President and CEO of Revolusun.

According to Carlson, the upfront payment and 10 year value will be unique to each enrolled system, just like how every home is unique and no two homes have the same electricity bill.

Carlson says, “we do have information on our website which will tell you that the upfront payment can range from $3,700-$7000 for just one battery and between $6,000 and $12,000 for the length of the program. The numbers go up, when you enroll more batteries.”

Revolusun customers can visit in person at their Kakaako location or visit its official website for more information about the Battery Rewards program

Revolusun:

Website: revolusun.com

Phone:808-748-8888

Address: 660 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96813