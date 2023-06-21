Honolulu (KHON2) – Home to restaurants like Eating House 1849, Merriman’s and more, The Shops at Kukui’ula has now welcomed Hapa Kaua’i to the Garden Isle.

Hapa Kauai just recently celebrated its grand opening at the Shops at Kukui‘ula, an outdoor shopping mall in Kaua’i.

“My wife Sarah and I got married on Hapa Road in Koloa, Kauai. We’ve lived in Portland for a few years, came back and decided to open our second ramen restaurant in Koloa, not too far from the road we got married on, hence the restaurants’ name,” says Michael Littman, Owner of Hapa Kaua’i.

Hapa Kaua’i is open seven days a week, Littman encourgaes its customers to check back for more hours and to enjoy their new restaurant.

Hapa Kaua’i:

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Road Koloa, HI 96756