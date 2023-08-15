Honolulu (KHON2) – The Annual Waipahu Street Fest returns with food vendors, entertainment, prizes and more.

The 2023 Waipahu Street Fest is a free community event near rail station number five. The Inaugural event will feature food trucks, crafts, classic cars, keiki games and more, with live entertainment from Nathan Aweau, Kala`e Camarillo, and Natural Vibrations.

“At Kamehameha Schools believe in fostering community connections on our lands. We know many of our tenants were affected by the Rail construction so now with the Rail in operation, we’re leaning in to activating these landholdings and bring the public back to this area that was once hub of lively activity in Waipahu,” says Ryan Ng, Senior Asset Manager at Kamehameha Schools.

Part of the many food vendors at the 2023 Waipahu Street Fest will be “Da Ultimate Grindz.”

“Da Ultimate Grindz is located right there on Waipahu Depot Street. We’re excited to have our business be a part of the 2023 Waipahu Street Fest where we can share our menu of Filipino and island fusion,” says Merrill Rillamas, Owner of Da Ultimate Grindz.

The Waipahu Street Fest will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 4PM to 9PM on Waipahu Depot Street and Hikimoe Street, near Times Supermarket. Passengers of Skyline can get off at station number 5, for easy access.

2023 Waipahu Street Fest:

Website: www.keawalau.com

Social Media Handles @waipahustreetfest

Da Ultimate Grindz:

Email: daultimategrindzhi@gmail.com

Social Media Handles: @DaUltimategrindz