Honolulu (KHON2) – The Pacific Rim Cup is bringing back world-class professional soccer to Hawaiʻi with its keiki soccer clinic this summer.

The Pacific Rim Cup has gained more than 700 registrants in just 48 hours, after its 2022 success.

“In addition to adjusting the three different age groups, we are happy to welcome new coaches to the line up who are former professional players. In addition to local boy Kenji Treschuk and Takuya Yamada of Japan, we are excited to welcome Hideo Hashimoto who played for Japan’s national team. The fourth coach will be announced shortly,” says, Takehiko Nakamura, Organizer / Pacific Rim Cup.

Nakamura encourages participants to register early as previous years have filled up quickly. Registration is open now online at www.pacificrimcup.com.

PACIFIC RIM CUP’S KEIKI SOCCER CLINIC 2023

Date: August 5,2023

Time: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Location: Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

AGE: 4-13 years old.

Social Media Handles:

https://www.facebook.com/PacificRimCup

https://www.instagram.com/PacificRimCup

https://www.twitter.com/PacificRimCup