If you love local humor then get ready to laugh as Manoa Valley Theatre presents “Once Upon One Noddah Time” .

“A delightful adaptation of the traditional fairy tales we all know and love, Once Upon One Noddah Time turns these traditional tales into a comedic local fantasy full of memorable songs and colorful characters. Come meet `Da Tree Local Pigs,` `Da Mongoosettes,` `Da Mean Mongoose,` `Da Wicked Queen` and the menagerie of delightful `local-style` fairy tale characters as they wander their way through a fun and crazy adventure!” Manoa Valley Theatre, https://www.manoavalleytheatre.com/shows.

Father-daughter duo, Devon and Kaelyn Nekoba, joined John to talk about their experience sharing the stage.

“It’s really fun (to work with dad) because I get free rides there and I get to see how he is behind the scenes,” says Kaelyn Nekoba.

If you don’t want to miss this comedic play, you can get your tickets at www.manoavalleytheatre.com. Show runs from June 29th – July9th .