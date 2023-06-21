Excitement has been building as the latest season of The Great Food Truck Race takes a twist, pitting industry veterans against talented rookies in an epic David vs. Goliath showdown. With host Tyler Florence leading the charge, nine teams from all corners of the nation bring their unique flavors and specialties to the streets, ready to prove their culinary expertise, marketing prowess, and selling skills.

Los Angeles, the heart of the food truck movement, sets the stage for this thrilling culinary competition. Kicking off with a bang, each team showcases a signature dish that defines their business, tantalizing taste buds and setting the bar high. The race then takes a detour to the baseball field, where the teams serve their delectable creations to Little League players and their families, with the added delight of a visit from LA Dodgers star player, Mookie Betts.

In the first episode this past Sunday, the Hawaiʻi team from Da Bald Guy food truck from the North Shore of Oʻahu came out strong, and not only won the first episode challenge but won by the largest margin in the 16 seasons of the show. James Martin, owner of Da Bald Guy- is a family run food truck based on the North Shore of Oʻahu, brought along his two cousins, Missy Rabino and Aliʻi Pukahi to compete in the ultimate food truck competition.

“The experience was very humbling and a great learning experience. Also it allowed us to tell the story of how family is the driving force of the business. Bringing my two cousins along with me on this journey made the experience even more worth it. We shared the aloha, we made a positive impact, and we embraced everyone on the show as our ʻohana. Even though it was a competition we quickly learned that we needed to keep the aloha spirit and tell our own story about family. How 3 cousins from a small town of Kahuku on Oʻahu, HI. can come together and just enjoy the whole experience.”

Throughout the season, the challenges intensify, pushing the teams to their limits. They also dive into the realm of social media, crafting engaging content to draw crowds and entice hungry customers.

A panel of esteemed judges, including the renowned Chef Jet Tila, Chef Joe Sasto, and last season’s winner, Señoreata’s own Evanice Holz, evaluates the food truck fare and adds an extra layer of pressure. The stakes are high, as only one team will emerge victorious, walking away with the life-changing $50,000 grand prize.

“My cousins and I really wanted to represent Hawaiʻi the right way. Show love and aloha for everyone to see and witness. The three of us love one another dearly and wanted to let the world know that we are three Kahuku musketeers (what are family called us) just having fun.

The Great Food Truck Race airs Sundays at 2pm Hawaiʻi time on Food Network. And make sure you follow them on social media @dabaldguy_foodtruck