Honolulu (KHON2) – The annual Kauai Brewers Festival is expected to make its return to the Garden Isle on Saturday, April 15.

In partnership with other local businesses, like Kauai Island Brewing, The Kauai Brewers Festival is giving back to its community, including local organizations, Kamawaelualani.

“I can’t thank the committee team at Kauai Brewers Festival, with their efforts from this years festival, because of their generosity Kamawaelualani can continue to keep Hawaiian culture and practices alive,” says Nikki Cristobal.

To learn more about Kamawaelualani, Kauai Island Brewing and The Kauai Brewers Festivals attendees can visit each of its official websites.

The Kauai Brewers Festival:

When: April 15, 2023

Where: 2959 Umi St. Unit 202. Lihue, HI 96766

Website: www.kauaibrewersfestval.com

NOTE: 21 and over event.

Kamawaelualani:

www.kamawaelualani.org

Kauai Island Brewery and Grill:

Address: 4350 Waialo Road

Port Allen, HI 96705

Website: www.kauaiislandbrewing.com