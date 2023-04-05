Honolulu (KHON2) – From classic, to cosmic and new VIP lanes, Aiea Bowl at the Aiea Shopping Center has reopened to Hawaii residents.

For more than 50 years, Aiea Bowl at Aiea Shopping Center, has been bringing the fun of bowling to Hawaii residents of all ages. As of March 2023, the fun continues with newly refurbished appliances and features.

“Our renovations include all new interior decor, fresh new lanes and equipment, and even new artwork. I’m really excited to share that Aiea Bowl now offers HyperBowling, a unique new way to enjoy bowling,” says Glenn Uyeda, Owner of Aiea Bowl.

Those looking to book reservations at Aiea Bowl can do so via its official website.

Aiea Bowl:

Website: www.aieabowl.com

Address: 99-115 Aiea Heights Drive

Aiea, Hawaii 96701