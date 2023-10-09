Honolulu (KHON2) – HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union is helping local entrepreneurs who are just starting, with an upcoming event.

HawaiiUSA is supporting “Keiki Rise,” a local organization whose mission is to guide and showcase the next generation of entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“We strongly believe in what Keiki Rise is doing and how it aligns with HawaiiUSA’s mission to foster healthy financial futures for businesses, communities, and individuals,” says Monique Wall, Business Development Manager at HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

In honor of International Credit Union Day, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union is embracing the theme, ‘Empower your financial future.'”

Wall says, “What better way to celebrate this theme than to partner with Keiki Rise? One day: four separate pop-up markets at our branches in Kahala, College Walk, Pearl City, and Kapolei. The events will feature 8 Keiki Rise entrepreneurs. Showcasing these businesses and giving keiki this opportunity definitely empowers them to engage the public and confidently sell their products.”

HawaiiUSA’s website has details on the events at hawaiiusafcu.com/events, along with resources for small businesses and financial wellness.

Keiki Rise Up Pop-Up Market

When: Saturday, October 14th

Time: 9AM – 1PM

Web: www.hawaiiusafcu.com/events