Honolulu (KHON2) – Chas Beasley Photography is dedicated to keeping old Hawaiʻi alive through unique art photography.

With a goal to capture Hawaiʻi the way most residents remember it, Chas Beasley Photography photographs moments of places throughout the islands that hold a significance to locals and visitors.

“After retirement from the Coast Guard, I really loved Hawaii and wanted to stay here. I worked for the Triple Crown, I worked for Surf news network and then really started to try my photography desires out. I had used my GI Bill to go to UH and took Hawaiian studies and Hawaiian Lit. It motivated me to try to capture Hawaiʻi the is mentally seen,” says Chas Beasley, Owner of Chas Beasley Photography.

Chas Beasley Photography

Website: chasbeasleyphotography.com

Social Media Handles: @ChasBeasleyPhotography

Neutrogena:

www.Neutrogena.com