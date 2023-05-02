We’re kicking off May with a fresh celebration! Sensei Farms is celebrating National Salad Month, and to celebrate and help people incorporate more healthy eating habits into their lifestyles, Sensei Farms is hosting a photo contest. Jared Ratto, director of sale for Sensei Farms, joined Kelly this morning to share all the yummy details.

Sensei Farms is a 2-acre greenhouse farm based on Lāna‘i. Their mission is to transform agriculture by using more sustainable methods of farming and the Lāna‘i famr is their pilot and flagship. Given how much the soil has been depleted there from the island’s Pineapple days, Sensei Farms is really excited to be able to bring agriculture back to Lāna‘i by growing indoors. And in the process, we’re also building food security for Hawaii. If we can do it in the middle of the Pacific, on one of the more remote islands of Hawaii, we can do it anywhere in the world.

Ratto demonstrated how easy it is to make a simple salad using fresh ingredients. Which was the perfect example to show how to enter the photo contest.

After Ratto demonstrated how to make a simple salad, Kelly showed how to snap a picture with your delicious salad.

For the entire month of May, Sensei Farms will be hosting our #MySenseiSalad photo contest. The winner will receive a 2-night stay at Hotel Lanai and a personal tour of our farm. It’s easy to enter – follow @sensei.farms on Instagram; share a photo of your favorite Sensei Farms product; and tag us @sensei.farms including the hashtag #MySenseiSalad.

Sensei Farms produce is available at most retailers. You can find us at Foodland, Safeway, Whole Foods, Down To Earth, Don Quijote, the Oahu Commissaries… You can also visit their website at senseifarms.com to locate a grocery store near you.