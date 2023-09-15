Honolulu (KHON2) – Make-A-Wish Hawaii celebrates its president as 2023’s “Woman of The Year.”

Make-A- Wish Hawaii CEO, Trini Kaopuiki Clark, was honored by the Pacific Edge Magazine as 2023’s “Woman Leader of the Year.” at its Achievement Awards Gala.

“It’s an honor to be recognized in this way. I’ll be celebrating my 5th anniversary with Make-A-Wish Hawaii this January – I still consider myself a new leader with lots to learn. But I do really love what I do, I love our amazing team and the families we serve – it really is my honor to be part of this great organization,” says Trini Kaopuiki Clark, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

In addition to winning “Woman Leader of the Year,” Kaopuiki Clark and her Make-A- Wish Hawaii team have been working on its new office.

Kaopuiki Clark says, “Our new office at Pioneer Plaza in downtown Honolulu reflects the life- changing power of a wish from the moment our staff, wish families, donors and volunteers step through the door. It’s a bright space with visual reminders of why we do what we do, showcasing many of the local wishes granted thanks to support from the community. The Domino’s Hawaii Wish Discovery Room is an inspiring, welcoming space for volunteers and staff to meet with wish kids as they discover their most heartfelt wishes—wishes to go, to meet, to be or to have something that means the world to them. It’s filled with donated toys to help bring joy to kids and their siblings. We are so grateful to be in our new, beautiful home! There are many other spaces available for naming opportunities so please reach out to us if you’d like to help make wishes come true.”

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Hawaii, its services and how to get involved, log on to its official website.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii:

Web: www.hawaii.wish.org

Social Media: @makeawishhawaii