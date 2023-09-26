Honolulu (KHON2) – Quick Stars Tutoring is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special promotion for new students and anyone affected by the Maui Wildfires.

With over 20 stores and 13 dining options, Waipio Shopping Center has something for everyone of all ages, including one-on-one tutoring.

“We offer services to residents of all ages. Whether our students are beginning their schooling, or if they want to brush up on their knowledge, everyone is welcome to come in,” says Tracey Lee, Owner of Quick Stars Tutoring.

According to Lee, the intimate setting and connection and rapport with the student and tutor is the key to its success.

Lee says, “I believe in the 80/20 rule. 20% academic teaching. Definitely necessary. But why our students succeed, why we have 100% 5 star reviews on Yelp, is because of the other 80% which is aloha. It’s the warmth the tutors have.”

Quick Stars Tutoring will offer 20% off the first few sessions to Living808 viewers in honor of its 20th anniversary. Those who have been directly affected by the Maui wildfires will receive free tutoring. To learn more, future students can call its official phone number.

QUICK STARS TUTORING:

(808) 375-5244

www.quickstarstutoring.com

ADDRESS:

94-1024 Waipio Uka St #201A

Waipahu, HI 96797