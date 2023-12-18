You can never go wrong with a set of beautiful jewelry as a gift for the holidays. Tiana Pulver, Retail Lead Auditor, and Aaron Navarro from Maui Divers Jewelry joined Kelly to give us all the details on their Tahitian Black Pearls collection.

“Every girl needs to have a set of pearls in their collection, and Tahitian Pearl are very an exotic-sexy gift,” Pulver excitedly shared as she showed off the pearl necklace she was wearing.

You can get the Tahitian Black Pearls in different styles; necklace, bracelets, rings and it will never go out of style.

Navarro shared some of the popular items that could be the perfect gift, also perfect for the everyday look. All of their designs are exclusive, so you’ll find these perfect additions that really highlight Hawaiʻi’s beauty like the Plumeria, Monstera, and Hawaiian Heirloom.

For more information you can visit them at MauiDivers.com or on Instagram @MauiDiversJewelry