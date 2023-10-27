Honolulu (KHON2) – One Love Ministries is hosting its 3rd Annual Pumpkin Pa’ina at SALT at Our Kaka’ako

On Tuesday, October 31st Families are invited to a keiki-friendly Halloween event filled with activities, pumpkins and Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations.

“The evening will feature carnival-style games, face painting, music, candy, chances to win prizes, and more/ Pumpkin Paʻina is sponsored and will be at SALT at Our Kaka’ako and we are One Love Hawaii, and are so excited to be hosting it. It’s the perfect family-friendly and non-scare event on Halloween Night,” says Maiola Vivas, One Love Ministries.

One Love Ministries will be involved in more community events as the Holidays approach. Those looking to learn more about One Love Ministries and its community involvement can do so via its official website.

ONE LOVE MINISTRIES:

www.onelove.org @OneLoveHawaii

