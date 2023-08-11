Honolulu (KHON2) – The Fur-Angel Foundation is a local 501c3 non-profit dog rescue on the island of Oahu. There isn’t a facility so all dogs go directly into a foster homes while reps search for loving families to adopt.

This Saturday, August 12th from 2-6pn at Momilani Community Center in Pearl City, Fur-Angel Foundation is hosting the 3rd annual k9 & Keiki Carnival. This is a free, family friendly event, hosted by Da Braddahs! Dogs & Keiki are welcome. There will be over 40 vendors, food trucks, popcorn and shaved ice, face painting and tattoos, a dunk tank with celebrity guests, a bounce course, and of course games and lots of prizes!

For more information, visit www.furangelfoundation.org or follow on instagram or Facebook.