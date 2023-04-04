Honolulu (KHON2) – Musician and actor, John-Paul Foliaki is bringing the hit film “Red, White & Brass” to Hawaii at Hawaii International Film Festival’s (HIFF) Spring Showcase.

Directed by Damon Fepulea’i, “Red, White & Brass” is a true story that follows a community of Tongans who form a brass band as the pre-game entertainment in an attempt to get their hands on tickets to the 2011 Rugby World Cup game between Tonga and France.

“What I hope people take away from this is to never give up on your dreams. If there is something you want, go for it and let your motivation guide you,” say John-Paul Foliaki, Lead Actor of Red, White & Brass.

To stay updated with the film, Foliaki encourages Hawaii fans to follow the films’ official Instagram account, @redwhitebrass.

John-Paul Foliaki:

@JPOfficialArtist