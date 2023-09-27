Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of local musicians, B.E.T. can celebrate as the band will release new music, Friday, September 29th.

In partnership with Kapena Delima of Bu Print Studio “Nice Up Your Life” is the first song the band has worked with the Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winner.

“We loved working with Pena. He’s really talented and he just understands our vision and believes in the song,” says JD, Musician of B.E.T.

According to JD, the song “Nice Up Your Life” projects a message of positivity and encouragement.

“We want everyone to feel good when hearing this song. It really is a feel-good song and that’s what we think the world needs right now, feel-good music to brighten up your day,” says Pao, Musician of B.E.T.

