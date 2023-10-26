Honolulu (KHON2) – Parfums de Marly is now available at Bloomingdale’s at the Ala Moana Center.

Bloomingdale’s is launching a new fragrance line in its store, Parfums de Marly, a fragrance that draws inspiration from the elegance of the Palace of Versailles in France and the 18th century French era.

“This line is great. The fragrance is made from natural ingredients, and lasts a while. The brand offers over 30 fragrances which offer great options for anyone with specific taste,” says Rick Torres, Account Coordinator, Parfums de Marly.

In addition to Bloomingdale’s offering a new fragrance line, customers are invited this Friday, October 27th and Saturday, October 28th for a “One Day Home Sale” in which customers can save 30% to 60% off select merchandise throughout the home and luggage department. As well as a fall break extra 40% off selected clearance sale.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814