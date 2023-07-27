Honolulu (KHON2) – The newest Hawaii-based production of “Growing Up Local” sheds light on the challenges and struggles of growing up locally in Hawaiʻi.

With a mission to highlight and represent Hawai’i and its people, the Hawaii Filmmaker Premieres Growing Up Local, a film that sheds light on the challenges and struggles of growing up local in Hawaiʻi.

“This production tells the story of Stanley, who explores three generations of the Nagata family and shares the conflict between a father and a son and the expectations and burdens that are passed on from generation to generation. The mission of this project is to take viewers beyond the stereotypical view of Hawaiʻi and look deeper into our culture,” says Ocean Rea, Actor in Growing Up Local.

Growing Up Local not only shares the stories of Hawai’i and its people, but it’s a project also that reflects the hard-working talent from Hawai’i. Makoa Sanchez, who plays Stanley, a high school senior who is trying to figure out who he is, talks to Living808 and reflects on the importance of the film.

“Working on the film was amazing, especially because this is my first production. Everything was done by people who grew up in Hawaii, from the actors, the production crew, and the composers of the music,” says Makoa Sanchez, Actor in Growing Up Local.

Growing Up Local premieres on Friday, August 4 at Consolidated Ward and Pearlridge for a limited 2-week run.

Purchase tickets at Pearlridge Theater

Purchase tickets at Ward Theater

Growing Up Local:

Website: https://www.growinguplocal.com

Social Media Handles: @kineticproductions808 (IG) | @kineticproductions (FB)