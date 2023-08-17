There is a new exhibition that delves deep into the heart of Japanese art’s transformation during the dynamic modern era at the Honolulu Museum of Art! The exhibit provides an insightful exploration of how Japanese art evolved amidst the social upheavals of the country’s contemporary history. Shawn Eichman, Curator of Asian Art at HoMA, joined Living808 with all of the details

Shawn shared, “The early enthusiasm for change was soon tempered by a realization of what was being lost. Japanese-style painting of the 1910s to 1920s was characterized by a deep nostalgia for rural environments and quiet moments in traditional settings, such as Kitagami Seigyū’s (1891–1970) ‘Evening at Byakugōji Temple’. What is perhaps most interesting is that subjects celebrate nostalgia, but painting styles are thoroughly modernized. Seigyū’s depiction of sunset light, for instance, is without precedent in traditional Japanese painting, and reveals the extent to which artists were aware of international discourse on the arts.”

For more information, visit honolulumuseum.org/exhibitions/transformation/catalogue/