Honolulu (KHON2) – New Subway series offer more deli meat, in new heroes collection.

Subway Restaurants is elevating their menu once again with four new sandwiches called the “Deli Heroes”, the newest addition to the popular Subway Series collection.

“We’ve raised the bar again at Subway Restaurants with the debut of freshly sliced deli meats and our new Deli Heroes sandwiches, elevating our entire menu, ” says Ted Davenport, Business Developer and Local Sunway Owner and Operator in Hawaii.

According to Davenport, the new “Deli Heroes” series have the classic deli-style sandwiches with more meat and cheese, allowing it to showcase Subway’s new freshly sliced meats.

Davenport says, “We started by overhauling all of our core ingredients, and then we debuted a whole new way to Subway last year with the Subway Series, where you leave the sandwich making to us. The addition of freshly sliced meats is by far our most impactful and transformational change yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for our brand that defined fresh.”

The new “Deli Heroes” series at Subway is now available statewide.

