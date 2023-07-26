Honolulu (KHON2) – From its close proximity to the beach and popular eateries, Kailua Town is home to many well-known businesses, including its new optometry and eyewear boutique.

Out to See is Kailua’s newest optometry and eyewear boutique, complete with the full optical experience. Customers can schedule a full 1 hour exam to connect to understand their unique eye care needs. Out to See prides itself on helping clients find eyewear that not only enhances their vision but also fits their personality and lifestyle.

“Our team comprises of experienced opticians who are passionate about delivering personalized service. We also pride ourselves on using the highest quality lenses, and we have carefully curated a collection of frame lines that combine style with functionality,” says Brian Daniel, Owner of Out to See.

Those looking to schedule an eye exam at Out to See are encouraged to visit them in person, where they can learn more about its business and other services.

Out to See

Address: 573 Kailua Rd. Suite 106