Honolulu (KHON2) – The Chamber of Music Hawaii (CMH) celebrates 40 years of music with performances by Nā Hōkū Award-winning recording artist and CMH board member, Raiatea Helm and the Spring Wind Quintet.

Concert goers will travel through history as Helm and the Quintet pay homage to some of Hawaiian music’s most legendary composers.

“I’m excited to bring this show to both Paliku and Blue Note. I know the importance of instruments and music composure, so the fact that I get to bring these performances to viewers will be amazing and hopefully inspiring,” says Raiatea Helm, Local Musician.

Tickets can be purchased via its two individual websites.

Chamber Music Hawai’i – Raiatea Helm and the Spring Wind Quintetʻs Performances:

Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. – PalikūTheater

www.chambermusichawaii.org

Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Blue Note Hawai‘i, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort

www.bluenotehawaii.com