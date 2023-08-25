Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of Jake Shimabukuro can look forward to a new album and upcoming music festival.

Local musician Jake Shimabukuro is bringing together Hawaii artists across different genres for a two-night concert.

“It’s an amazing lineup for these two nights. We’re inviting fans to jam out to Mick Fleetwood, The Jets, Pure Heart, Raiatea Helm, Kawika Kahiapo, Jeff Peterson and more,” says Jake Shimabukuro, Musician.

Those who purchase VIP tickets will be able to meet Jake, receive a personalized signed CD, and “front of line access”.

In addition to The Hana Hou Music Festival, fans of Shimabukuro can look forward to his upcoming album entitled “Grateful.”

Shimabukuro says, “This album has been recorded over a three and a half year time frame, I really wanted to share this album with some of my friends, mentors and heroes from Hawai’i, who are featured on this album. I wanted to use this album as a way to thank my fellow musicians for being on this musical journey with me.”

This album will be released the same weekend as the Hana Hou Music Festival and we will get to feature some of the songs at the festival itself.

‘Grateful’ will be available on all digital platforms, Friday, September 8th and The Hana Hou Music Festival will be held at the Hawaii Theatre on September 8th and 9th. Tickets can be purchased online.

Website:

Tickets: https://www.hawaiitheatre.com/events/hanahou/

Jake Shimabukuro:

www.jakeshimabukuro.com