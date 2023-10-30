Honolulu (KHON2) – In the bustling world of music, where artists continuously strive to stand out and captivate audiences, Kawehi has emerged as a remarkable trailblazer. Hailing from Lawrence, Kansas, she represents a new breed of musician, wielding technology as her ally to carry the weight of a full band entirely on her own. With a captivating blend of talent and innovation, Kawehi has garnered recognition and acclaim on a global scale.

This musical virtuoso has graced the pages of prestigious publications, including People Magazine, Spin, Esquire, and even found herself on the front page of Reddit. Elle magazine bestowed upon her the moniker “The Genius One-Woman Band,” and the Huffington Post lauded her for “Killing the DIY scene.” Her ingenuity extends beyond print, with Kawehi delivering mesmerizing TED performances and being featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

Kawehi’s digital footprint is equally impressive, boasting over 11 million views on her YouTube channel, where she showcases her captivating performances and creative music videos. Her popularity transcends the virtual world, as she consistently sells out shows across the nation. Remarkably, she has embarked on three world headlining tours, taking her unique blend of music to global audiences.

And she is coming to the Blue Note in Waikiki this weekend. One show only on November 5th. You can get your tickets at bluenotehawaii.com.

You can also follow her on social platforms iamkawehi or online at kawehi.com