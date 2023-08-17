Honolulu (KHON2) – Actor, Musician and Filmmaker Maria Katre-Osler has played the trumpet for Taylor Swift’s 2014 VMA performance, Beyonce’s Coachella performance and SuperBowl 50.

With both Taylor Swift and Beyonce on world tours, Maria Katre is reminiscing about her time working with the two superstars.

“Taylor and her family are so sweet. You can really feel the Southern hospitality and love when working with them. I played the trumpet during Taylor’s 2014 VMA performance and it was so fun, especially since she was the first musician I played for on a national platform,” says Maria Katre-Osler, Artist.

In addition to playing for Swift, Katre-Osler played the trumpet for Beyoncé’s 2016 Super Bowl performance Coachella concert.

Katre-Osler says, “It was unforgettable. She is such a hard-worker and very involved with her projects. To be a part of two important performances celebrating HBCU colleges and the Black Panther was amazing as an artist.”

Katre-Osler is working on self-produced projects in both the film and music industry. Those wanting to stay up to date, can do so via Katre-Osler’s official social media and website.

Maria Katre-Osler:

Social Media: @TheMariaKatre

Website: www.mariakatre.com