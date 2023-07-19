An effort to address the lack of financial literacy education and the resulting obstacles faced by local residents in Hawaiʻi has led to the creation of an inspiring meetup. The initiative aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources required to build generational wealth, particularly through real estate investment. By fostering collaboration and embracing the spirit of aloha, the meetup seeks to ensure that the people of Hawaiʻi can prosper on the islands for generations to come. Stacey Johnson, Real Estate Investor with Ka’oi Property Buyers, and Jay Rod, Branch Manager at MBANC, joined us with all of the details.

Stacey shared, “Being born and raised here in Hawaiʻi, I knew that growing up here, financial literacy is not taught in school, and it creates a stigma that you can’t own real estate. A lot of people are forced to move to the mainland because they are not educated on how they can build wealth for their family. My mission for this meetup is to multiply real estate leaders to build generational wealth, island wide. I want to cultivate a place where we can collaborate and spread aloha so the people of Hawaiʻi can stay in Hawaiʻi for generations to come.”

The meetup event, scheduled for July 24 at 6 PM at The Artistry in Honolulu, provides an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and learn from the founder’s own experiences as a normal local girl with immigrant parents who successfully built wealth.

Jay shared about MBANC, a privately held boutique mortgage bank, that specializes in assisting self-employed borrowers, investors, and individuals with unique circumstances. The institution offers a wide range of loan solutions tailored to the needs of such borrowers. Unlike traditional lenders that heavily rely on tax returns, MBANC considers alternative income qualifiers, such as personal or business bank statements, to assess loan eligibility. They also utilize a significant portion of the gross income of 1099 independent contractors and consider rental income from properties, both short-term and long-term. Moreover, MBANC provides fixed interest-only options for those seeking flexibility.

During the meetup, participants can expect valuable insights on how to navigate the volatile real estate market. The discussions will revolve around qualifying for financing without fitting into the traditional lending box of tax returns. The event will also share strategies specifically tailored for the Hawaiʻi market, empowering attendees who have been previously denied opportunities due to being self-employed or having limited tax returns. With the availability of alternative options, families and investors can now seize the opportunity to build wealth through real estate.

For more info on the meetup or real estate investing, visit kaoipropertybuyers.com.